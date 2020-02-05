Village of Fort Edward competing for HGTV makeover

VILLAGE OF FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple local towns have been throwing their hat in the ring for an HGTV Hometown Takeover. The Village of Fort Edward is hoping their rich history and tight-knit community will set them apart.

“We are very rich in history. Colonial times,” Tom Roche, President of Promote Fort Edward told NEWS10 ABC. “Revolutionary War…a lot of that started here.”

Fort Edward was prosperous for many decades, according to Roche.

“Unfortunately, we suffered some economic downturn,” Roche said. “Our river has a stigma of pollution with it, so it kind of made some folks get up and leave.”

He says that’s where HGTV comes in.

The home improvement channel is calling for towns across the country to apply for their biggest renovation project ever in which they plan on making over an entire town.

The village of Fort Edward thinks they’re the right fit. That’s why they’re putting together a video submission for their chance at a makeover.

About 50 locals came together and formed a heart as part of their 90-second video submission.

“We like to call ourselves the heart of the Upper Hudson,” Roche said.

Local business owners said the village is on the up-and-up. They’ve got some new stores, including a brewery, a couple of barbershops, a crossfit gym, and a pizzeria on their main street. They’re ready to keep the ball rolling and get even better.

“I opened two months ago, and business has been really good,” Olivia Cabana, owner of Liv’s Broadway Barbershop told NEWS10. “I think everybody here deserves to see Fort Edward kind of come back.”

“HGTV could really help get some funding in, and encourage others to see what we see here in Fort Edward,” Amy Stumavoll, owner of Stumpy’s Pizzeria said.

The deadline to apply for an HGTV Home Town Takeover is Thursday, February 6.

