Village of Fonda dump truck stolen from locked garage

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search is one for whoever stole a village of Fonda dump truck, which was taken from a locked garage over the weekend.
The Red Dump Truck has the older village logo on the side and the New York Plates AG 7141.
Anyone with information on who took it or where it might be is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
