Village of Catskill starting snow emergency parking plan

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Catskill is initiating its snow emergency parking plan due to the impending snow storm. The parking plan begins February 3 at 8 p.m.

All vehicles will need to be parked on the odd side of the street from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Vehicles will then need to be moved to the even side of the street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Catskill Police Department said vehicles should continue to alternate sides of the street every 12 hours until the snow emergency has been cancelled.

The parking enforcement will remain in effect until all snow is removed from village streets. Police said starting Thursday from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m., there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue. This is to ensure Main Street is one of the first streets to be cleared of snow.

Residents who park on Main Street should use municipal parking lots. Police said there will be no alternate street parking on Water Street from the intersection of Union Street to Church Street.

Any vehicle parked on the road in violation of parking regulations will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense, according to Catskill police.

You can call the Catskill Police Department with any questions at (518) 943-2244.