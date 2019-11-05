Vigil held for Gloversville murder victim: Former coworkers speak out

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A candlelight vigil was held at Myers Park Monday night for 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont.

Lamont went missing last week. Her body was discovered days later in a shallow grave.

Georgios Kakavelos and James Duffy, her two bosses at the Local Nine Smokehouse BBQ and Sub Station, were charged in her death.

Her former co-workers told NEWS10 ABC that working at the shop was toxic.

“We love you. We wish we didn’t leave the shop. We wish we didn’t leave her there. We probably could have saved her,” said Cheyenne Munson, a former co-worker.