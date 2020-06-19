Vigil held for boy hit by stray bullet

Breaking News
Albany police respond to fifth shooting in 24 hours

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vigil was held Thursday in honor of an 18-year-old who was hit and killed by a stray bullet in the city of Troy.

Donnovan Clayton was shot and killed on June 5. Police are following leads trying to find his killer.

The community started a reward toward an arrest or conviction that has grown to $7,400. Police and the community have contributed money to the reward.

