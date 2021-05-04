Vigil held for 18-year-old homicide victim

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany community is mourning the tragic loss of 18-year-old Chyna Forney, who was shot and killed in the city on Monday.

Hundreds of balloons and lanterns were released into the sky Tuesday evening in her honor. People gathered on Essex Street to pay their respects and left candles and written messages.

Forney was about to graduate high school and had plans to enroll in nursing school. Friends and family said she was a true athlete, a track star and a dancer.

#HappeningNow The Albany community is mourning the tragic loss of 18-year-old Chyna Forney. Hundreds of balloons and lanterns were released in her honor. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/fsDLn8LGFG — Spencer Tracy (@SpencerTracyTV) May 4, 2021

“Chyna was a very beautiful person,” friend and teammate Lenasia Campbell said. “She had the kindest, goofiest personality ever. Her smile, or just her presence, lit up the entire room.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are still searching for whomever is responsible.

Anyone with information should call the Albany Police Department’s non-emergency line. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.