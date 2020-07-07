Video emerges of officer using knee-to-neck on Schenectady man

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A video emerged of an officer placing his knee on a man’s neck during an altercation Monday morning.

The incident comes weeks after Mayor Gary McCarthy signed an executive order banning the use of knee-to-neck chokeholds.

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud identified himself as the man on the ground in the video.

Gaindarpersaud told NEWS10 ABC the altercation happened after an officer approached him outside of his home about an incident involving slashed tires.

In a release, Schenectady police said when they attempted to detain the suspect for further questioning, that led to a brief struggle.

Monday evening, a huge crowd gathered outside of the department for a protest calling for justice.

