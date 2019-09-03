Video alleges police brutality in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A video alleging police brutality in Albany is making the rounds on Facebook.

The man who shot the video says police hit a woman, identified as 26-year-old Brianna Biddings, several times before pulling her out of her car.

Witnesses say she was double parked , and police tried to get her out of the car and she wouldn’t let go of the steering wheel.

The video shows police removing her from the car and placing her under arrest.

She was arraigned on second-degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest. Biddings was also cited for parking her vehicle in the roadway.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Grand Street near Madison Avenue.