Victory Christian Church offers gun buy back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a record year for gun violence in the city of Albany, and Victory Christian Church is working to get the illegal weapons of the street. The gun buy back program is back.

The program is offering $150 in gift cards in exchange for an illegal weapon. It’s going to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the next three Saturdays at the church on Quail Street.

Last Saturday, 21 illegal handguns were collected. If businesses are interested in donating gift cards to take part in the program, they should contact the church.