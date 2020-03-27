Victory Christian Church expands meal delivery to elderly

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Victory Christian Church is continuing to extend help to the community be expanding its meal delivery program to include the elderly.

For two weeks, Pastor Charlie Muller said the church has been delivering meals to children and teenagers who are unable to pick up their meals. It came to their attention that some elderly residents at 45 Central were not receiving Meals on Wheels, so they decided to add the location to their growing list of stops.

Every day, over 300 meals are delivered throughout the city to meet the needs of both children and seniors.

