Victim walks into Albany Med after third Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a third shooting Tuesday night.

Police said a 26-year-old male walked into Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The shooting took place on Bleecker Terrace. The investigation is ongoing.

This was the third shooting of the night in the city. The first took place on Livingston Avenue between Judson Street and Thornton Street where a man had gunshot wounds to the torso. The second shooting took place in the area of Robin and Sherman Streets where a man was also struck in the torso.

Police said all three victims walked into Albany Med.

