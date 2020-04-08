Veterinary practice seeing pet patients curbside amid COVID-19 pandemic

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upstate Veterinary Specialties, a 24-hour pet care facility, is still seeing pet patients but with new safety precautions in place.

According to an Executive Order by Gov. Cuomo, emergency veterinary work is considered an essential business.

In order to serve their clients and pet patients properly, Upstate Veterinary Specialties isn’t allowing anyone in the building besides essential staff. When clients arrive in the parking lot, they call the front desk to inform them of their visit.

Dr. Aaron Wey is the owner and medical director at Upstate Veterinary Specialties. He’s also a practicing cardiologist.

How are clients and pet patients responding to the curbside service?

Are clients concerned about their pet patients contracting COVID-19?

Is COVID-19 common in dogs and cats?

What should I do if I have more COVID-19 pet-related questions in the future?

Is it true cats are more likely to contract COVID-19 than dogs?

Fore more information about the services Upstate Veterinary Specialties provides, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES: