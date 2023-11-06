ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Veterans and active duty military personnel will get a free car wash at Hoffman Car Wash locations on Friday and Saturday. The event is part of Hoffman Car Wash’s “Practice Kindness” initiative, aiming to spread positivity and goodwill in the communities it serves.

Military personnel are not required to present their ID. The event will run on the honor system. More information is available online.

This will be the 18th consecutive year Hoffman’s will be showing appreciation to the men and women who’ve served the United States. Since 2006, Hoffman’s has washed approximately 70,000 vehicles belonging to servicemen and women during the Veterans Day event.