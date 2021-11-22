Veterans say ‘thank you’ to other veterans in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of veterans in the Capital Region have taken advantage of the giving season to say “thank you” to all veterans for their service.

Monday, members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38 stopped by the Guenette Apartments in Troy to honor veterans living there. Each veteran was presented with new items and a Thanksgiving meal prepared by Questar BOCES.

“The Disabled Veterans mission is to help veterans in need, and these veterans are definitely in need. They’re low income, and each year, we provide them with a meal, jackets, clothes and toiletries, and we hope to continue to do it each year.”

The apartments are named in honor of Peter Guenette, a Lansingburgh native who died while fighting in Vietnam at just 20 years old.