ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police announced road closures and parking restrictions for the Veterans Day Parade. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on November 11 beginning at the corner of Ontario Street and Central Avenue.

Parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 11:

Washington Avenue, both sides between South Swan Street and North Hawk Street

Central Avenue, both sides from Partridge Street to Ontario Street

Road Closures from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., November 11:

Central Avenue between Manning Boulevard and Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue between Central Avenue and Eagle Street

Police report all intersecting roadways to and from the above streets will be closed and cross traffic will be diverted around the parade route.