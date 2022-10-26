BURLINGTON Vt. (NEWS10) — The state of Vermont Agency of Transportation is once again asking Vermont schools to name the big orange snowplows that help keeps the roads clear in the winter. 163 have already been named leaving 87 snowplows that still need some creative titles!

Each school, private, public, homeschooled or nursery, may submit one appropriate name for a snowplow. According to the name a plow program, any schools that participated last year cannot submit another name, the trucks that they named last year will keep the same names this year.

Schools can submit a name on the State of Vermont Agency of Transporation website any time before the November 9 deadline. After submitting a name, each school’s plow name will be assigned to a truck at a Maintenance District garage near the school. The sign on the truck will include the plow name and the school’s name. Some names from 2021 include,