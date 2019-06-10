Vermont changing driver’s license procedures

Vermont (AP)– A heads up for drivers in the Green Mountain State. Vermont is changing the way it issues driver’s licenses and I.D. cards beginning this Tuesday.

This new system will first be introduced in Rutland then expand across the state throughout this month. Licenses will be mailed within seven to 10 days to people who request them.

The DMV commissioner says the new licenses are more secure and are designed to better protect you against fraud and identity theft. While they wait for that license, people will be given a 30-day temporary document that can only be used for driving.