‘Venison for Veterans’ program comes to Fulton County

Local

by: Harrison Gereau

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Robert Smullen announced Friday a partnership with the Fulton County Office for the Aging, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and other local community groups to help provide “Venison for Veterans” in need. This community-based program is new to Fulton County, which is known for its many hunters and game clubs.

“I believe partnering with local hunters, fish and game clubs, and local businesses to donate venison is a simple but impactful way we can give back to members of our community,” Smullen said. “Through our partnership with the Fulton County Office for the Aging and the Sheriff’s Department, we are hoping that hunters interested in sharing some of their hard earned bounty with those in need will consider donating.”

The donated game will be stored in freezers provided through a partnership with the Kingsboro Lumber Company, and donations will be accepted throughout January and February. Veterans who would like to benefit from the program should contact the Office for the Aging at (518) 736-5650 and provide their name, address, and phone number.

Volunteers will arrange for delivery scheduled for the week of March 15, 2022.

