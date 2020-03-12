Vendor who visited Ellis Medicine tests positive for coronavirus

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vendor who visited Ellis Medicine campuses recently was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ellis said it is working with local and state public health officials to notify any patients and staff who may have been exposed to the virus and will collaborate on appropriate actions based on its established COVID-19 protocol.

Ellis said the following in a statement:

It is important to note that being in contact with an infected individual does not always mean that the virus will be transmitted. In addition, simply being on the premises of Ellis Medicine at the same time as an infected individual is not in and of itself a reason for concern. As always, anyone exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physician to coordinate care. Patients should only present to emergency rooms in emergencies.

There are currently no patients in Ellis Hospital who have tested positive for the virus.

