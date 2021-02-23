Vehicle drives into Clifton Park bakery

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vehicle crashed into Dolce & Biscotti Italian Bakery in Clifton Park Tuesday evening.

“My back was to her and I was pinned between the cases and the tables,” explained Mary Baldi-Fron, owner of the bakery. “I was decorating, so no I did not see woman drive through; I was trying to get myself out once it stopped.”

According to Baldi-Fron, an elderly woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the break, driving her car into the bakery’s lobby. The owner, as well as seven other employees, were inside at the time.

Panic set in when Baldi-Fron said she couldn’t find one of her employees right away.

“We thought she was trapped under the car. But she was able to squeeze out, and she got so scared I guess she ran out the back door and ran in the cooler.”

Thankfully no one, including the driver, was seriously hurt. Clean up is now underway, although at this point, it’s unclear as to how many days the business will remain closed.

“I’m calling everyone that has orders for the rest of the week. We are not going to be able to provide them their orders, but we will be doing refunds back and I spoke with Dan at Zachary’s Pastry Shoppe. He’s a friend of mine. He’s very willing to help out, and if anyone is really in desperate need for something, they should call Zachary’s.”

A sweet showing of support already being given by the Clifton Park Community.

“Customers are already calling us. I’m getting all kinds of texts and stuff like that. We love them, and we will be back. Don’t worry.”