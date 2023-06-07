SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in downtown Schenectady has now been extended through July 30. Ticket prices have been reduced for the remainder of the exhibit.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience continues to bring visitors to Schenectady County,” said Todd Garofano, Discover Schenectady’s Executive Director. “The setting at Armory Studios NY offers an incredible backdrop for the exhibit which continues its successful run in downtown Schenectady. We are pleased to see this proven attraction continue through July.”

There are discounted tickets for seniors, students, military veterans, families, and larger groups. Tickets can be found here.