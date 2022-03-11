SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Schenectady Police Department received a report that a van crashed into Rookies Sports Bar & Grill on Van Vranken Avenue. Police say the driver of the van failed to stop at a traffic light.

According to police, at about 6:30 p.m., the driver of the van allegedly ran the red light at the intersection of Van Vranken Avenue and Hattie Sreet. Police said the van then hit another car before ultimately crashing into the sports bar.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital and were released with no serious injuries. Police said neither of the vehicles had passengers.

Police issued two traffic tickets to the driver of the van. Police determined neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor involved in the accident.