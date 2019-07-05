Valve repair works brings water service interruptions to Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water advisory for those living in Cohes: beginning at 7:00 a.m. Friday, the city will be working to repair and replace water valves around the city, which will interrupt water service for some residents.

The affected areas include:

Remsen Street from White St. to Columbia St.

Howard Street from Remsen St. to Mohawk St.

Mohawk St from Howard St. to Columbia St.

The service interruption will continue until the work is completed. The city has not said specifically how long it is expected to last. People living in the affected areas will have little to no water pressure during the work period and may experience some water discoloration. Officials say the discolored water is not harmful and is to be expected. You’ll want to hold off on washing laundry during the work