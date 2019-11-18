Valued Homes owner sentenced for scheming to defraud over 40 homebuyers

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former owner of a modular home sales company who stole more than a million dollars from customers is scheduled for sentencing Monday afternoon.

Sherrie Burton, 65, was sentenced to three and nine years in prison on a grand larceny charge on Monday. She was also sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years on defraud charge. Sentences will run concurrently.

The judge also imposed confessions of judgment, basically restitution.

Burton admitted she bilked clients of large down payments through her South Glens Falls business Valued Homes.

The modular homes were either never delivered, or sometimes delivered, but never assembled. Some customers spent their entire life savings, to be left with only a blueprint.