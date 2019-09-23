Valued Homes owner accused of defrauding more than 40 homebuyers pleads guilty

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The former owner of Valued Homes in South Glens Falls, who’s charged with stealing from dozens of buyers of modular homes throughout the state, has pleaded guilty on Monday.

Sherrie Burton pleaded guilty to second-degree Grand Larceny and first-degree Scheme to Defraud.

Prosecutors say she stole more than $1 million from her modular home business customers.

Burton received large down payments on manufactured homes that were either not delivered, never assembled. One victim told me she paid $20,000 and only has blueprints to show for it.

Prosecutors say Burton blew through much of the stolen money with purchases on http://www.amazon.com, the Home Shopping Network and trips to Turning Stone Casino.

At sentencing, 65-year-old Burton faces between six months in jail to between three to nine years in prison.

The prosecutors say much of the time will depend upon a number of factors, including what she can pay back in restitution.