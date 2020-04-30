ValleyCats to honor nine first responders on Heroes Night

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats are showing their appreciation for first responders and their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team plans to honor nine local first responders at a Heroes Night event scheduled for July 22. There will be an on-field ceremony before the start of the home game at Joe Bruno Stadium.

The Home Run Community Heroes Starting Nine will be chosen through a fan nomination process with the winners also featured on the ‘Cats social media platforms.

You can nominate someone on the ValleyCats website.

If the game is canceled, the Heroes event will be rescheduled.

