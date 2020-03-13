ValleyCats to hold phone interviews instead of job fair

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats were supposed to hold its annual job fair this Saturday, but it is canceled because of the coronavirus.
Anyone who was going to attend the job fair can email their application to employment@tcvalleycats.com.
The organization said it will hold interviews over the phone instead of in-person at the job fair. They also said if you apply online by Friday, March 20, you will be guaranteed a phone interview.
