ValleyCats principal owner dies from COVID-19

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another beloved community member has lost their battle with the coronavirus.

The Tri-City ValleyCats announced the passing of Bill Gladstone, the team’s chairman and principal owner.

Gladstone has been a part of Minor League Baseball since the early 1990s. He was elected to the Board of Directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1991. He then purchased the Pittsfield Mets franchise in 1992.

Gladstone’s wife of over 60 years, Millie, passed away in 2018, and the ‘Cats said Millie rarely missed a game.

Valley Cats President Rick Murphy said Friday:

“Bill Gladstone left an indelible mark on the game of baseball and the ValleyCats organization… His passion for the game was evident in the ValleyCats motto: ‘Fans For Life’.”

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES