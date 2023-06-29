TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats announced they will be celebrating the end of the school year with a teacher appreciation event. The team will offer complimentary tickets to educators and 2023 graduates for two of their upcoming games.

Teachers and graduates from any level can request free tickets to the ValleyCats games scheduled for July 5 and July 6 by filling out a form on the team’s website. Requested tickets can then be picked up at the stadium’s Will Call booth on the nights of the games.

For both games, the ValleyCats will be hosting the Empire State Greys at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, located at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy. You can reach the ValleyCats box office by calling (518)629-2287.