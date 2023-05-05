TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced today that Rensselaer County and the Tri-City ValleyCats are teaming up to welcome baseball legend Darryl Strawberry to speak about the dangers of drug abuse, as well as recovery from addiction. The event is scheduled for June 1.

Strawberry will be a guest speaker at the Rensselaer County Heroin Coalition meeting. The Coalition brings together health professionals, drug counselors, law enforcement, advocates and addiction survivors to communicate and strategize ways to end the opioid crisis.

“Rensselaer County is invested and has worked to beat back the scourge of drug addiction in the county. We are excited to have an outstanding baseball star like Darryl Strawberry joining us to speak of his struggles and show there is a way to battle and win against addiction.” said McLaughlin.

Strawberry had an outstanding major league career spanning nearly two decades, including being an eight-time All-Star, winning one World Series with the Mets, and multiple with the Yankees.

During and following his baseball career, Strawberry struggled with drugs and alcohol. Nowadays, he is a speaker and an author on addiction, recovery and his life story.

“This important partnership with Rensselaer County will bring further awareness to the opioid epidemic,” said ValleyCats Vice President & General Manager, Matt Callahan. “The Rensselaer County Heroin Coalition continues to play a key role in addressing this crisis in our community and we are happy to support those efforts.”

Strawberry will speak at the Heroin Coalition at 3 p.m. on June 1, which will be held in the Bulmer Telecommunications Center at the Hudson Valley Community College campus in Troy. He will join county leaders and members of the ValleyCats organization for a 5 p.m. press conference at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, and then throw out the first pitch at the ValleyCats game that evening.

Further details on reservations for the coalition meeting will be provided by Rensselaer County and the ValleyCats at a later date, but are expected to be very limited.