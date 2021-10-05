Vaccination pop-up coming to Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School on Oct. 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced eight more pop-up vaccination sites at schools around New York as the state continues its push to increase vaccination rates among school-aged children, which it calls #VaxtoSchool.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6 at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School on Elbel Court. The vaccine is free.
A local medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions, the state said.
Children aged 12 to 17 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is available under emergency use authorization for children ages 12 to 15 and is fully approved for those age 16 and older.
“In partnership with localities on the ground, our #VaxtoSchool sites are bringing the vaccine to school-aged New Yorkers and their families in convenient and accessible ways,” Hochul said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective – and it remains our greatest protection against the virus. I urge eligible school-aged New Yorkers and their families to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can keep our school communities healthy and safe.”
As of Oct. 5, 61.3 percent of those age 12-15 are vaccinated, the state said, as well as 70.9 percent of those age 16-25.
A full list of pop-up sites is below.
LONG ISLAND
Middle Country Library
575 Middle Country Road
Selden, NY 11784
Open: Tuesday, October 5; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Suffolk County
MID-HUDSON
Sullivan County Public Health Services
50 Community Lane
Liberty, NY 12754
Open: Wednesday, October 6; 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Sullivan County
CAPITAL DISTRICT
Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School
100 Elbel Court
Albany, NY 12209
Wednesday, October 6; 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Albany County
LONG ISLAND
Gerald Ryan Outreach Center
1434 Straight Path,
Wyandanch, NY 11798
Open: Thursday, October 7; 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Suffolk County
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Fingerlakes Mall
1579 Clark Street Rd
Auburn, NY 13022
Open: Friday, October 8; 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: Cayuga County
Register for an appointment here.
WESTERN NEW YORK
Lafayette High School
2885 Main St,
Buffalo, NY 14214
Open: Saturday, October 9; 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Erie County
Register here.
MID-HUDSON
Valley Central High School
1175 State Rte 17K
Montgomery, NY
Open: Tuesday, October 12; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Orange County
LONG ISLAND
Patchogue/Medford Library
54-60 East Main Street
Patchogue, NY 11772
Open: Tuesday, October 12; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Suffolk County
