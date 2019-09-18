Utica man arrested in connection to Colonie larcenies

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police have made an arrest in recent larcenies from unlocked vehicles.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, police received a call from a resident on Greenleaf Drive that someone was trying to steal items from his unlocked car in his driveway.

Police found the suspect hiding in a neighboring backyard.

Daven Walters, 28, of Utica, was charged with Attempted Petit Larceny and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree. He was also found to be wanted by the Schenectady Police Department on three misdemeanor charges and turned over to them on their warrants.

Police believe Walters is likely one of several people or groups that are going through unlocked vehicles in Colonie.

Police urge all residents to lockup their cars and valuables.