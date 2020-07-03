USS SLATER to depart for Staten Island shipyard for repairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The USS SLATER, the last Destroyer Escort in America, is reportedly expected to leave Albany via tugboats on Sunday, July 5 at 7 a.m. headed to Staten Island for shipyard repairs.

The Historical Museum says the voyage is expected to take around 20 hours. Updates will be posted on the Museum’s Facebook page throughout the day.

• USS SLATER will be leaving Albany – Sunday 5 July 2020, time 0700.

• Terrific opportunity to see a warship on the move!

• Updated locations will be posted on our Facebook page.

• Expected to open to the public 5 August 2020 in Albany.

The WWII warship will be able to be seen along its journey down the Hudson River from local city riverfront parks and the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie. The Museum says the SLATER’s progress can be tracked by following the tugs online here. The names of the tugs will be released at that information becomes available posted on the Museum’s Facebook page.

The ship is reportedly expected to return and be open to the public by August 5. Additional updates can be found on the Museum’s website here, as well as their Facebook page.

Once open, the USS SLATER’s hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

through the end of November. The ship will be located in Downtown Albany at the

intersection of Broadway and Quay Street.

The USS SLATER is reportedly owned, maintained, and operated by the Destroyer Escort Historical

Museum, a private, non-profit, charitable organization that receives no regular

government support. Donations to the Museum are tax-deductible to the extent allowed

by law.

