USS Slater returns from receiving repairs downstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The USS Slater returned to Albany on Wednesday after undergoing some repairs on Staten Island. The historic ship had been downstate since July 5.

The ship’s mast was restored to its World War II configuration, and the hull was inspected.

The USS Slater is the last destroyer escort afloat in America.

