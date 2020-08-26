ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The USS Slater returned to Albany on Wednesday after undergoing some repairs on Staten Island. The historic ship had been downstate since July 5.
The ship’s mast was restored to its World War II configuration, and the hull was inspected.
The USS Slater is the last destroyer escort afloat in America.
LATEST STORIES
- NEN Xtra – “Bean talk” and Cam Newton handshakes; the method of madness behind Patriots’ energy
- Pressure mounts on Johnstown Water Board following Grand Jury report
- 12 more coronavirus cases tied to Essex Center outbreak
- USS Slater returns from receiving repairs downstate
- Advocates push for local, state clean air laws