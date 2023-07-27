ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States Postal Service will be hosting job fairs around the Capital Region to fill immediate openings. Personnel will be on-site to provide information about the positions and to answer questions.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug screening and background investigation. Open positions include:
- City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) – $19.33 per hour
- Rural Carrier Associate – $19.94 per hour
- PSE Clerk – $20.05 per hour
- Mail Handler Assistant – $17.32 per hour
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. The job fairs will be held throughout August at the following locations:
- August 2 – Johnstown Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 14 N. Williams St, Johnstown, NY, 12095
- August 3 – East Greenbush Post Office from 4 to 6 p.m.
- 10 Greenwood Dr., East Greenbush, NY, 12061
- August 11 – Glens Falls Post Office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 16 Hudson Ave, Glens Falls, NY, 12801
- August 16 – Glenmont Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 402 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont, NY, 12077
- August 18 – Albany General Mail Facility from noon to 4 p.m.
- 30 Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12288
- August 23 – Halfmoon Post Office from 2 to 6 p.m.
- 2 Progress Dr., Clifton Park, NY, 12065
- August 26 – Albany General Mail Facility from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 30 Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12288