ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States Postal Service will be hosting job fairs around the Capital Region to fill immediate openings. Personnel will be on-site to provide information about the positions and to answer questions.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug screening and background investigation. Open positions include:

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) – $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate – $19.94 per hour

PSE Clerk – $20.05 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant – $17.32 per hour

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. The job fairs will be held throughout August at the following locations:

August 2 – Johnstown Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 14 N. Williams St, Johnstown, NY, 12095



August 3 – East Greenbush Post Office from 4 to 6 p.m. 10 Greenwood Dr., East Greenbush, NY, 12061



August 11 – Glens Falls Post Office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 16 Hudson Ave, Glens Falls, NY, 12801



August 16 – Glenmont Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 402 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont, NY, 12077



August 18 – Albany General Mail Facility from noon to 4 p.m. 30 Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12288



August 23 – Halfmoon Post Office from 2 to 6 p.m. 2 Progress Dr., Clifton Park, NY, 12065

