ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Through September, the United States Postal Service is hosting job fairs across the Capital Region. All applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to work weekends and holidays.
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. USPS has immediate openings in the following positions:
- City Carrier Assistants – $19.33 per hour
- Rural Carrier Associate – $19.94 per hour
- PSE Clerk – $20.05 per hour
- Mail Handler Assistant – $17.32 per hour
USPS personnel will be on-site at each location to answer questions and provide information about the positions. The job fairs are as follows:
- August 8: Schenectady Heritage Post Office
- 1976 Schuyler Street, Schenectady, NY, 12303
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- August 9: Albany General Mail Facility
- 30 Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12288
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- August 13: Schaghticoke Post Office
- 172 Main Street, Schaghticoke, NY, 12154
- 1 to 5 p.m.
- August 15: Averill Park Post Office
- 2951 NY 43, Averill Park, NY, 12018
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- August 23: Albany General Mail Facility
- 30 Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12288
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- August 26: Schenectady Main Post Office
- 29 Jay Street, Schenectady, NY, 12305
- 2 to 6 p.m.
- August 29: Saratoga Springs Post Office
- 475 Broadway, Saratoga, NY, 12866
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.