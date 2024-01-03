ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States Postal Service is kicking off the new year with job fairs across the Capital Region. All applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to work weekends and holidays.
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. USPS has immediate openings in the following positions:
- City Carrier Assistants – $19.33 per hour
- Rural Carrier Associate – $19.94 per hour
- PSE Clerk – $20.05 per hour
- Mail Handler Assistant – $17.32 per hour
USPS personnel will be on-site at each location to answer questions and provide information about the positions. The job fairs are as follows:
- January 6: Rensselaer Post Office
- 531 East Street, Rensselaer, NY, 12144
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- January 12: Albany General Mail Facility (use employee entrance)
- 30 Karner Road Room 310, Albany, NY, 12288
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- January 17: Slingerlands Post Office
- 1399 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, NY, 12159
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- January 18: Saratoga Springs Post Office
- 475 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- January 26: Colonie Center Post Office
- 1425 Central Ave, Albany, NY, 12205
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- January 29: Cobleskill Post Office
- 111 Union Street, Cobleskill, NY, 12043
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.