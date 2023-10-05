ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Through October, the United States Postal Service is hosting job fairs across the Capital Region. All applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to work weekends and holidays.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. USPS has immediate openings in the following positions:

City Carrier Assistants – $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate – $19.94 per hour

PSE Clerk – $20.05 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant – $17.32 per hour

USPS personnel will be on-site at each location to answer questions and provide information about the positions. The job fairs are as follows: