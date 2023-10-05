ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Through October, the United States Postal Service is hosting job fairs across the Capital Region. All applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to work weekends and holidays.
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. USPS has immediate openings in the following positions:
- City Carrier Assistants – $19.33 per hour
- Rural Carrier Associate – $19.94 per hour
- PSE Clerk – $20.05 per hour
- Mail Handler Assistant – $17.32 per hour
USPS personnel will be on-site at each location to answer questions and provide information about the positions. The job fairs are as follows:
- October 6: Glenmont Post Office
- 401 Feura Bush Road, Glenmont, NY, 12077
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- October 11: Delanson Post Office
- 126 Railroad Ave, Delanson, NY, 12053
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- October 13: Albany General Mail Facility
- 30 Karner Road Room 310, Albany, NY, 12288
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- October 14: Schenectady Post Office
- 29 Jay Street, Schenectady, NY, 12305
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- October 18: Mechanicville Post Office
- 18 S. Main Street, Mechanicville, NY, 12118
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- October 27: Westerlo Post Office
- 591 NY 143, Westerlo, NY, 12193
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- October 28: Albany General Mail Facility
- 30 Karner Road Room 310, Albany, NY, 12288
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.