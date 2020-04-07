Using extra time for home projects

(NEWS10) — They say home is where the heart is, right? Well, with many working from home and social distancing under their roof, it’s a perfect opportunity to work on a home project.

While Curtis Lumber have closed the facilities physically, they’re able to help you out and get anything you need by phone or online. For those who aren’t looking to remodel too much and want to keep it small, they say one of the easiest and entertaining options is to repaint your walls!

As for larger projects, a deck design would be a good idea to get started as we head to the warmer part of the year; don’t forget the yard!

Kitchens and living rooms are also amongst their expertise but no matter what you decide to do, they say to keep it all on track.

“Make a list, make sure you have all of the things you need especially now with going out or placing an order online, you want to be able to have a comprehensive list of what you can anticipate you might have or want,” Director of marketing for Curtis Lumber, Jim Carpenter said. “That way, that stuff, you go out once and get it all at once or get the delivery at one shot. There’s nothing worse than realizing you have everything you need but cant open the paint can.”

Their services are available online and they say most importantly, this is a perfect time to make a home project a family project.

