ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is recruiting to fill several job openings around the Capital Region. Open positions include city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, and mail handler assistants.

Those interested in attending the job fairs will be able to ask questions on qualifications needed and job benefits. Postal human services personnel will also answer questions on applications. The actual forms, though, are only available online.

Upcoming job fairs:

Tuesday, October 18 from noon until 4 p.m. Rensselaer Post Office

531 East Street, Rensselaer

Wednesday, October 26 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Crossgates Mall

1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany



To apply online, applicants must be age 18 or older and pass both a drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Starting pay for most positions is between $17-$20 per hour, according to a press release from USPS.