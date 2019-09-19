UPS hiring seasonal workers in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holidays are coming and that means more jobs for people looking for work or to make some extra money.
UPS wants to hire more than 800 people in the Capital Region.
They are part-time and seasonal but have the opportunity to become permanent positions. UPS said 35 percent of full-time hires the past four years started as seasonal workers.
The part-time openings include:
- 400 driver helpers
- 300 part-time package handlers
- 85 part-time package care drivers
- 12 part-time feeder drivers
- 6 part-time supervisors
If you’re interested, you can apply for a position, HERE.