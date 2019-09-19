UPS hiring seasonal workers in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holidays are coming and that means more jobs for people looking for work or to make some extra money.

UPS wants to hire more than 800 people in the Capital Region.

They are part-time and seasonal but have the opportunity to become permanent positions. UPS said 35 percent of full-time hires the past four years started as seasonal workers.

The part-time openings include:

400 driver helpers

300 part-time package handlers

85 part-time package care drivers

12 part-time feeder drivers

6 part-time supervisors

