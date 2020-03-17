Update on coronavirus numbers in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy gave an update on the latest coronavirus numbers in the county on Tuesday. Here are the latest numbers:

25 confirmed positive cases

125 people under mandatory quarantine

450 people under precautionary quarantine

10 new cases since March 16

“Based on what we’ve seen since just yesterday (Monday) – ten new cases, spanning the age range, including a 7-year-old – we’re urging people of all ages to take this situation seriously, to practice social distancing and to abide by the regulations that have been put in place,” said County Executive McCoy.

If you are placed under precautionary quarantine, the County Health Department warns that it is absolutely essential that you abide by those guidelines and remain in your home to prevent the spread of this virus. If you do not, it can and will be changed to a mandatory quarantine that is legally binding.

If you would like to volunteer for the Albany County Medical Reserve Corps to help the response to COVID-19, please visit this website to register. For additional assistance, you can call the Department of Health’s MRC Coordinator at (518) 447-4610.

