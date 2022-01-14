Upcoming vaccination clinics in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County will be holding COVID-19 booster and first dose vaccination clinics for the upcoming week. The clinics will be at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa.

Upcoming clinics

January 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up.

January 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. Moderna booster for ages 18 and over.

January 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up.

January 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. First dose Pfizer for ages 5 to 11.

The vaccines are free. No proof of insurance required. Registration preferred and strongly recommended. Limited, same day walk-in appointments will also be available.

Pfizer booster clinics are for those 12 years and older. To be eligible, you must have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Pfizer first dose and booster vaccination clinics include K12 students who reside or attend school in Saratoga County. At the clinic, the child should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Only one parent or guardian can enter the clinic at a time. If the child is unaccompanied, a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be presented at the time of the vaccination. The consent form is available on the clinic registration page.

You can register for a clinic on the Saratoga County website. Seniors can also call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075 to register.

For more information about COVID vaccines and boosters, you can visit the county website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.