ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
- Saturday, December 17, from noon to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for an event.
- Monday, December 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hudson Avenue near 316 Hudson Avenue for a move.