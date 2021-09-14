Upcoming food distributions from Catholic Charities and Regional Food Bank

Volunteers at Wandsworth foodbank prepare parcels for guests from their stores of donated food, toiletries and other items on May 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the Capital Region, many individuals and families are grappling with food insecurity. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York offer regular food bank events in an attempt to feed the hungry.

During the second half of September, mass food distributions are scheduled like so:

Wednesday, September 15: 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 16: Crosstown Plaza, 2330 Watt Street, Schenectady at 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Setpember 20: Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Setpember 22: Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club, 501 4th Avenue, Troy at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 23: Macedonia Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Septemebr 28: Sidney Fire House, 74 River Street, Sidney at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, September 30: 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

These mass distributions or “drive-thru pantries” are part of an outreach initiative focused on providing supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to public services. They’re open to the public and do not require advanced registration.

At these events, there are two lines: drive-thru and walk-up. Organizers say guests should not arrive before the events start at 9:30 a.m. to limit local traffic congestion. However, for large events, they ask volunteers to show up to help about an hour before the scheduled start date.

Catholic Charities, the Regional Food Bank, and local community agencies claim to have distributed over 750 tons of food to 150,000 people in 2021. Throughout all of 2020, Catholic Charities reached about 125,000 through its food distribution programs.