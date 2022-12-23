ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions. Vehicles in violation are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
- Monday, December 26 at 8:00 p.m. until Tuesday, December 27 at 8:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Lodge Street three spaces south of Corning Place for buses.
- On Tuesday, December 27th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hamilton Street near 132 Hamilton Street for a move.
- On Tuesday, December 27th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both side of Benson Street three spaces west of Ontario Street for AWD work.
- Beginning on Tuesday, December 27th at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday, December 28th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Robin Street near 105 Robin Street for a move.
- Beginning on Tuesday, December 27th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, December 28th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street from 163-193 Lancaster Street for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Tuesday, December 27th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, December 30th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Washington Avenue from Henry Johnson Boulevard to Sprague Place for road work.
- On Wednesday, December 28th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Clinton Avenue from 288 Clinton Avenue to Lark Street for a water line install.
- On Wednesday, December 28th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hudson Avenue along side 75 Willett Street for a move.
- Beginning on Wednesday, December 28th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, December 30th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lancaster Street from 173 Lancaster Street to Dove Street and both sides of Dove Street from 50-57 Dove Street for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Wednesday, December 28th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, December 30th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street from 195-211 Lancaster Street for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Thursday, December 29th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, December 30th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Washington Avenue near 441 Washington Avenue for road work.
- Beginning on Thursday, December 29th at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, December 30th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Jay Street near 203 Jay Street for a move.
- Beginning on Thursday, December 29th at 12:00 p.m. until Friday, December 20th at 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Dove Street three spaces south of State Street for a move.
- Beginning on Thursday, December 29th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, December 30th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of West Street from Washington Avenue to Robin Street for road work.