Unity House in Troy seeking donations

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Unity House in Troy, which helps victims of domestic violence, is in need of donations to do their work.

Often, when a victim leaves a domestic violence home, they have nothing but the clothing they’re wearing. The Unity House helps get them back on their feet.

The agency said their greatest need is toiletries, including feminine hygiene products, men and women’s deodorant, and toothpaste.

Anyone who wants to donate can contact the Unity House by phone to set up a contactless drop off.

LATEST STORIES