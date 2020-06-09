Unity House in Troy seeking donations

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Unity House in Troy, which helps victims of domestic violence, is in need of donations to do their work.

Often, when a victim leaves a domestic violence home, they have nothing but the clothing they’re wearing. The Unity House helps get them back on their feet.

The agency said their greatest need is toiletries, including feminine hygiene products, men and women’s deodorant, and toothpaste.

Anyone who wants to donate can contact the Unity House by phone to set up a contactless drop off.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak