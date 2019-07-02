United Way kicks off 2019 Summer Meals program

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Summer Meals program is back, making sure students in the Capital Region stay full and have fun this summer break.

The United Way of the Greater Capital Region partnering with local organizations for the program, providing free, nutritious meals to kids and teens at one hundred sites in the area every weekday during the summer.

Summer Meals also provides recreational activities at most of their sites to take the stigma away from free food programs and create an opportunity for community building.

To find a Summer Meals site near you: