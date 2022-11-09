ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States Postal Service will be hosting job fairs throughout the Capital District. USPS personnel will be at the locations providing interested applicants with information about the open positions and answering any questions. The USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for the following positions:

City Carrier PTF – $21.19 per hour

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) – $18.92 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate – $19.50 per hour

PSE Clerk – $19.62 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant – $17.32 per hour

Applicants must be 18 years old and be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. Job fairs will be held at the following locations: