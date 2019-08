SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A unique mentoring program called U-CAN Family is coming to Schenectady County Family Court. It focuses on at-risk youth.

In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the New York State Mentoring Program, the plan will operate at no cost. Youth joining the program will be required to meet with mentors one hour per week.

Family Court Judge Jill Polk models it after the U-CAN Program at Cohoes Criminal Court.